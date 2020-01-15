|
|
REX ALLEN STOUT North English Rex Allen Stout went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 81 years. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the North English Christian Church. Burial will be in North English Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Memorials may be given to the North English Christian Church or the North English First Responders. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020