REYNOLD C. MOESSNER Amana Reynold C. Moessner, 90, of Middle Amana, passed from this life peacefully Oct. 16, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. A man of true strength, wisdom, and devotion to his family, friends and community. Reynold touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Middle Amana Cemetery, Middle Amana, Iowa, with Elder Betsy Momany officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Reynold was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Middle Amana, Iowa, the son of William and Minnie (Rothenbuecher) Moessner, and a 1948 graduate of Amana High School. He married his wife of 55 years, Vivian (Cerveny) Moessner on Oct. 8, 1953, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. After attending the University of Iowa, Reynold worked as an electrical engineer at Amana Refrigeration and later became the manager of the Amana Phillips 66 station. He went on to work for Amana Society, Inc. and served as chairman and president of the Amana Society Board of Directors for more than a decade. Reynold brought strong leadership, integrity and sound judgement to the Amana Society and led its growth through many challenging years. Reynold was instrumental in the development of the Amana Colonies Golf Course, the Amana Visitors Center and RV Park, the Amana Barn Restaurant and several new building and housing developments. He served as president of the Colonial Manor Nursing Home Board of Directors, where he was instrumental in developing the Nursing Home and Lakeview Village Retirement Community. He served on the Amana Community School Board of Directors from 1974 to 1986 and in 2016 was inducted into the Clear Creek Amana Foundation Hall of Fame in appreciation of his outstanding contributions. A lifelong member of the Amana Church, Reynold volunteered as a worship leader and served on many leadership positions. He also served on the Iowa County Board of Supervisors and the Amana Society Land Use District. Always generous with his time and talents, Reynold loved the Amana Colonies and volunteered whenever he saw an opportunity: as a baseball umpire for Little League through town teams, a referee for Amana High School basketball games, a member of the Middle-High-West Fire Department, caretaker of the Middle Amana Park, and setting up and running sound for local events. Reynold chaired the Amana Oktoberfest Committee and managed the festival for 14 years when it was held at the Middle Amana Park. Reynold also will be remembered for his beautiful Christmas light display each holiday season. Always planned and decorated to perfection, the Moessner home was a destination drive-by for local residents for decades. He enjoyed traveling and particularly cherished the vacations he took with his family and friends to Florida and Aruba during the winter months. Reynold loved music and loved to dance, and he and Vivian were members of the Merimyx Dance Club for several years. An expert builder, mechanic and constant tinkerer, Reynold loved collecting antique cars and enjoyed going to car shows and meeting fellow car enthusiasts. He won several trophies for his cars including many for his all-original 1911 Model T Ford, the prize of his collection. Reynold is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Roger Lambert of Sarasota, Fla.; his grandson, Matthew Moessner; great-granddaughter, Liliana Moessner of Iowa City; and many friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vivian; a son, Allen; and a brother, Ralph. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
