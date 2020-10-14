1/1
Rhea Klaus
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RHEA ELMIRA (HOOK) KLAUS Colesburg Rhea Elmira (Hook) Klaus, 103, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Edgewood Convalescent Home. She was born Feb. 24, 1917, near Colesburg, the daughter of Tommie and Lizzie (Zearley) Hook. She was raised and educated in the area and was a 1934 Coles-burg High School graduate. On Feb. 24, 1937, Rhea was united in marriage to Raymond Klaus. Three children were born to this union. Together they resided near Colesburg. Rhea was a member of Colesburg United Methodist Church and served the church in many capacities, including teaching Sunday school for 32 years. She was active in United Methodist Women locally and served as district treasurer and district president. She was a member of the Colesburg Garden Club and Twentieth Century Review Club and was a longtime fundraising volunteer for the American Cancer Society. Rhea served 16 years as a 4-H leader and 10 years as Delaware County 4-H program assistant. She also served on the extension council and the 4-H Youth Committee. She received the Ruby Clover Award in recognition of her 30 years of service to 4-H and was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. Rhea enjoyed working with young people. Rhea was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. As a woman of faith, she dedicated much of her life to serving others. Survivors include her two daughters, Joan Johnson of Jesup and Judy (Dale) Wilkins of Pendleton, Ore.; eight grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; three foster grandchildren; seven foster great-grandchildren; several foster great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Faith Sandhagen. Rhea was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Klaus; one son and daughter-in-law, Leland and Carol Klaus; a grandson, Christopher Klaus; a son-in-law, Gerry Johnson; a foster son, Howard Bash and wife, Lillian; one brother, Kenneth Hook; and two sisters, Vanita Hankins and Marjorie Brady. Memorials may be directed to: Colesburg United Methodist Church, Iowa 4-H Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Private family graveside services will be held. Inurnment: Zion Cemetery, Colesburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Muller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved