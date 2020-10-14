RHEA ELMIRA (HOOK) KLAUS Colesburg Rhea Elmira (Hook) Klaus, 103, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Edgewood Convalescent Home. She was born Feb. 24, 1917, near Colesburg, the daughter of Tommie and Lizzie (Zearley) Hook. She was raised and educated in the area and was a 1934 Coles-burg High School graduate. On Feb. 24, 1937, Rhea was united in marriage to Raymond Klaus. Three children were born to this union. Together they resided near Colesburg. Rhea was a member of Colesburg United Methodist Church and served the church in many capacities, including teaching Sunday school for 32 years. She was active in United Methodist Women locally and served as district treasurer and district president. She was a member of the Colesburg Garden Club and Twentieth Century Review Club and was a longtime fundraising volunteer for the American Cancer Society. Rhea served 16 years as a 4-H leader and 10 years as Delaware County 4-H program assistant. She also served on the extension council and the 4-H Youth Committee. She received the Ruby Clover Award in recognition of her 30 years of service to 4-H and was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. Rhea enjoyed working with young people. Rhea was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. As a woman of faith, she dedicated much of her life to serving others. Survivors include her two daughters, Joan Johnson of Jesup and Judy (Dale) Wilkins of Pendleton, Ore.; eight grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; three foster grandchildren; seven foster great-grandchildren; several foster great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Faith Sandhagen. Rhea was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Klaus; one son and daughter-in-law, Leland and Carol Klaus; a grandson, Christopher Klaus; a son-in-law, Gerry Johnson; a foster son, Howard Bash and wife, Lillian; one brother, Kenneth Hook; and two sisters, Vanita Hankins and Marjorie Brady. Memorials may be directed to: Colesburg United Methodist Church, Iowa 4-H Foundation or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private family graveside services will be held. Inurnment: Zion Cemetery, Colesburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date.