Chapman Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Clarence Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Clarence Methodist Church
Rhoda Flockhart


1933 - 2020
RHODA MAE HOFFNER FLOCKHART Clarence Rhoda Mae Hoffner Flockhart, 86, of Clarence, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Clarence Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Clarence Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Rhoda was born June 20, 1933, to Henry Jr. and Sophie (Lange) Hoffner in rural Clarence. She loved bingo, playing cards, watching the Game Show Network and going to church. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Cynthia) Sheldon of Cedar Rapids, Kenneth (Dorothy) Sheldon of DeWitt and Jerry Sheldon of Clarence; daughters, Bonnie Sheldon of Davenport and Becky Sheldon of Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Blake of Clarence. Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Wayne Sheldon; two brothers, Richard and Wayne Hoffner; and brother-in-law, Pat Blake. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
