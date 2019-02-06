RHONDA KAY CARLO Williamsburg Rhonda Kay Carlo, 67, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 9, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Chaplain Mike Patterson officiating. Burial will be in the Ladora Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be contributed in Rhonda's name to Safe Haven of Iowa County or Williamsburg Public Library. Rhonda is survived by her two sons, Aaron (Anne) Miller of Knoxville, Tenn., and Ben (Rachel) Miller of Center Point; four grandchildren, Emma Miller of Knoxville, and Jeweleigh Ann, Gabby Grey Elise and Sabastian Dax of Center Point; her parents, Kenneth and Marcella Shaull; and three siblings, Kenneth (Ica) Shaull of North Liberty, Cheryl Shaull of Newton and Stacy (John) Hlavacek of Glenrock, Wyo. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dale and Bernice York and Alfred and Marie Shaull. Rhonda Kay Shaull was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Marengo, the daughter of Kenneth and Marcella York Shaull. She received her education in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1970 from John F. Kennedy High School. Rhonda attended Kirkwood Community College and received her degree in dental technology. She worked at the University of Iowa for 15 years. Rhonda enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, watching TV, shopping, talking on the phone and sharing recipes. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary