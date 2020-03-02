|
RICHARD A. ERENBERGER Ely Richard A. Erenberger, 81, of Ely, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a short illness. A Celebration of Life gathering beginning with military honors will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at The Avacentre at Brosh Chapel in Solon, located at 100 South Cedar St. A continued celebration will follow after 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Solon American Legion. Richard was born June 23, 1938, at the family home in Ely, the son of Milo and Rose Mary (Coder) Erenberger. He graduated from Solon High School and went on to serve and play football for the U.S. Army. Richard married Pearl Schomburg in Cedar Rapids on May 18, 1968. He retired from Penford Products in 2000. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, fixing whatever need fixing, spoiling his beloved grandchildren, spending time with his family and friends and baking up his famous zucchini bread and apple crisp. Left to honor his memory are his wife, Pearl; children, Rhonda (Jeff) Havlik of Ely, Lonna (Kyle) Grimm of Solon and Brenda (Eric) Olson of Solon; grandchildren, Remington and Sydney Olson and Zofie and Logan Grimm; siblings, Bruce (Barb) Erenberger of Bettendorf, Denny (Mary Anne) Erenberger of Ely, Michele (Walt) Steggall of Ely and Rosemary (Brecht) Erenberger of Solon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gene. The family would like to thank the UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital staff for the loving and compassionate way they cared for our dad, husband and grandpa during his time with them. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020