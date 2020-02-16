|
RICHARD A. HANSON SR. Cedar Rapids Richard A. Hanson Sr., 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis. A Celebration of Life for Richard will be on Feb. 29, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Hills Community Church, 6455 E Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Richard was born on May 30, 1940, to Howard and Lorna (Baker) Hanson in Marion, Iowa. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, going to the casino and watching Westerns. Richard was very passionate about his truck driving and achieved many safe driving awards throughout his long career. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra; his children, Richard Jr. (Karen) Hanson, Patty (Tom) Weiland, Rick Hanson, Robbie (Carrie) Hanson and Rodney (Julie) Hanson; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Valeta and Betty; and a brother, David. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Howard "Butch" Jr. and Ron; and sister, Joyce. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020