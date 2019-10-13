|
RICHARD "DICK" ARMSTRONG Redlands, Calif. Richard "Dick" Armstrong passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at his home in Redlands, Calif. Born May 14,1926 in Linn County, Iowa, to Samuel Armstrong and Beulah (Rawson) Armstrong, Dick joined siblings Theo and Ralph. He grew up in the Cedar Rapids area. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944, he served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Following his discharge, Dick returned to Linn County. Dick married Elona (Mathis) Luke on Jan. 22, 1954. They moved to California in 1969 where, for many years, he worked at the Glendale Adventist Hospital, retiring in 1993. Both lifelong Seventh Day Adventists, they joined the Redlands Seventh Day Adventist when they moved from Glendale to Redlands in 1997. Dick was a skilled welder and fabricator, constantly finding creative ways to manufacture or repair things. Dick and Elona spent many Sabbath lunches and holiday celebrations with their nephew, Norm Mathis, his wife Cheri, their sons Eric and Michael, and their large extended family. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wife, Elona, in 2009. He is survived by nephews, Noel Mathis and family and Norm Mathis and family; stepson, Larry Luke; numerous other nephews and nieces; and wife, Carmen Saucido Armstrong.
