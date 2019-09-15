|
RICHARD ARTHUR "DICK" COZINE Amarillo, Texas Richard Arthur "Dick" Cozine, 78, formerly of North Liberty, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at New Life Community Church, 1703 Second St., Coralville, Iowa, with a time of fellowship immediately following the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. at the church. Richard was born Nov. 28, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa. He graduated from high school in West Branch, Iowa, where he was president of the FFA and senior class president. He married Charlotte Tillotson on June 17, 1959, in Iowa City. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this past June. Richard was a farmer for many years near Oasis, Iowa. He and Charlotte served in the Peace Corps in Jamaica from 1991 to 1993. He also worked for Fleetway Farm Supply which later became Orscheln Farm & Home in Iowa City. Richard loved to work. He enjoyed going to auctions, and would recycle and refurbish old equipment that he bought at auctions. He and Charlotte moved to Amarillo, Texas, in May of 2018 to be closer to family. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Cozine and Robert Cozine; and a son-in-law, Tommy Thompson. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Cozine of Amarillo, Texas; two daughters, Amy Thompson of Amarillo, Texas, and Corri Valenti and husband Brian of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sons, Douglas Cozine and wife Tina of Tulsa, Okla., and Daniel Cozine and wife Heather of Clarksville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to Heifer International at www.heifer.org.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019