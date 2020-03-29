|
RICHARD "DICK" B. EINCK Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" B. Einck, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Services will be held at a later date at St. Jude Catholic Church. Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane; daughter, Beth (Kent) Choate of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Todd (Thuy) Einck of Boise, Idaho, Jeffrey (Karen) Einck of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and Douglas (Glee) Einck of Bettendorf, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Robert (Dianna) Einck; sisters-in-law, Cindy Einck, Karen (Jerry) Giddings and Sandra Bohr; brother-in-law, Mel Bohr; and by aunts, nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mel Einck; brother-in-law, Norman Bohr; and sisters-in-law, Jeanne Bohr and Mildred Bohr. Dick was born July 31, 1937, in Ossian, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Mildred Wiltgen Einck. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. Richard married Mary Jane Bohr on Nov. 11, 1961 in Ossian. He worked as a carpenter for Rinderknecht Associates and was a member of Carpenters Union Local 308. He was a parishioner of St. Jude Parish, where he was an integral member of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, in addition to his involvement with the Sweet Corn Festival for many years. Dick enjoyed his family, traveling, woodworking, playing cards, hunting, dancing and gardening. He was a family man who had a great sense of humor and a welcoming nature. He was very close with all of his grandchildren and cheered them on regularly, whether at sporting, art or musical events. In his later years, he could be found out in the woods enjoying nature. Dick had incredible determination and integrity and was his family's rock. He will be greatly missed. The family wishes to extend a thank-you to the entire staff at The Ghosh Center and Mercy Hospice for their amazing support through his journey. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020