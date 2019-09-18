|
|
RICHARD A. BAHNSEN Wyoming Richard A. Bahnsen, 77, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Maquoketa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday before the service. Burial will be held at Wyoming Cemetery. Richard August Bahnsen was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Iowa, to Elmer and Hertha (Carstensen) Bahnsen. He graduated from Wyoming High School and was a lifelong farmer. He honorably and faithfully served in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry during the Vietnam war during the mid 1960s. Richard was a member of Oxford Junction Legion Post No. 473. He enjoyed traveling Eastern Iowa and taking road trips. Those left to cherish his memories are numerous cousins and his dedicated and caring neighbors, Dennis and Phyllis Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James. Memorials may be directed to the Wyoming Cemetery in his honor. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019