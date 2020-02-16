|
RICHARD 'DICK' BOGART Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" Bogart passed away at the youthful age of 89 on Feb. 10, 2020, in exactly the way he would have wanted: in Mesa, Ariz., surrounded by loved ones, and with a bellyful of vanilla ice cream. Bogie spent his childhood on the south side of Chicago and his young adulthood in the U.S. Air Force. In the spring of 1958, Dick married his college sweetheart, Patty Horan Bogart, and together they parented their five wonderful children in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bogie will be dearly missed by those who survive him: his loving wife of 62 years, Patty; his children, Jason (Lori), Michael, Matthew (Stacy), Daniel (Natasha) and Betsy (Ken); and his grandchildren, Emily (Jahzel), Grace, Ben, Katie, Valerie, Jack and David. They will always admire, among so many other things, his Irish sense of humor, quick wit, impeccable sense of style and unmatched ability to tell (exaggerate) a good story. Bogie loved his family and friends, doughnuts, woodworking, Ketel One (on the rocks with a twist of lemon) and the game of golf with all of his heart. Although he will miss his 90th birthday party, his friends and family will be there to celebrate his life at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, in Mesa, Ariz. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions may be given to the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration at 514 S. Mountain Rd., Mesa, AZ 85208, as Bogie strongly believed in serving those in need.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020