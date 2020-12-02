RICHARD W. BOOTH Independence Richard W. Booth, 82, of rural Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Laurence Meryl and Lucille Henrietta (Gammon) Booth. He graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids with the Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve. On April 23, 1963, he and the former Erma Ruth Ziskovsky were married in Shueyville, Iowa. They were involved in grain and livestock farming in Linn and Buchanan counties in Iowa. Mr. Booth never really retired. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Independence, Cedar Rock American Legion Post No. 434 in Quasqueton, Iowa, Independence Lions Club, Farm Bureau, Masonic Lodge (50-year member) and the El Kahir Shrine. He formerly was a member of the Buchanan County Fair board and I.O.O.F. Lodge in Independence. Mr. Booth enjoyed restoring antique cars, trucks and tractors. He participated in antique tractor pulls and tractor rides in Iowa and neighboring states. He also enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River with his family. His family was the highlight of his life. Mr. Booth is survived by his wife of 57 years, Erma; a son, Wayne (Janice) Booth of Saratoga, Calif.; his daughter, Joanne (David) Tinker of Altoona, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Derek (Emily) Booth of San Diego, Calif., Alexander Booth of Sunnyvale, Calif., Angela (Dustin) Smith of Cedar Rapids and Stacia (Matthew Formanek) Tinker of Norwalk, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Cedar Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids. A memorial fund has been established. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com
. The service can be viewed at White Funeral Home & Mount Hope Cemetery: Iowa's Facebook page.