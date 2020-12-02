1/1
Richard Booth
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD W. BOOTH Independence Richard W. Booth, 82, of rural Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Laurence Meryl and Lucille Henrietta (Gammon) Booth. He graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids with the Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve. On April 23, 1963, he and the former Erma Ruth Ziskovsky were married in Shueyville, Iowa. They were involved in grain and livestock farming in Linn and Buchanan counties in Iowa. Mr. Booth never really retired. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Independence, Cedar Rock American Legion Post No. 434 in Quasqueton, Iowa, Independence Lions Club, Farm Bureau, Masonic Lodge (50-year member) and the El Kahir Shrine. He formerly was a member of the Buchanan County Fair board and I.O.O.F. Lodge in Independence. Mr. Booth enjoyed restoring antique cars, trucks and tractors. He participated in antique tractor pulls and tractor rides in Iowa and neighboring states. He also enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River with his family. His family was the highlight of his life. Mr. Booth is survived by his wife of 57 years, Erma; a son, Wayne (Janice) Booth of Saratoga, Calif.; his daughter, Joanne (David) Tinker of Altoona, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Derek (Emily) Booth of San Diego, Calif., Alexander Booth of Sunnyvale, Calif., Angela (Dustin) Smith of Cedar Rapids and Stacia (Matthew Formanek) Tinker of Norwalk, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Cedar Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids. A memorial fund has been established. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com. The service can be viewed at White Funeral Home & Mount Hope Cemetery: Iowa's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
Cedar Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved