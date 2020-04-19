|
RICHARD "RICK" BOOTS Cedar Rapids Richard "Rick" Boots, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away April 11, 2020, at Manor Care after a battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 15, 1956, to Leroy and Nancy Boots. He was raised in Toddville, Iowa. He joined the Army after high school in 1975. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for many years. He also drove a cab for Yellow Cab. He enjoyed going to the local race track, watching NASCAR and visiting with family and friends. He is survived by three sons, Stephen (Maria) of Independence, Mo., and Matt (Marie) and John, both of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Kathrine (Alex) of Chariton; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Sherrie (Dave) Coghlan of Marion; four nephews; two nieces; special friend, Linda Thompson; many cousins; and extended family. He was preeded in death by parents, Leroy and Nancy Boots; a brother, Randy Boots; and one sister, Patty. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020