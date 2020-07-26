RICHARD ALAN BRALEY Noblesville, Ind. Richard A. Braley, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Noblesville, Ind., on March 24, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Grinnell, Iowa, to Frank W. Braley and Harriet (Gwin) Braley. A graphic artist, t-shirt designer and cartoonist, he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Drake University in June 1966. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an artillery officer in Vietnam (1968-69), where he was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat "V." His professional career in Cedar Rapids included many years as design director at Stamats Communications. Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Leigh Ann (Dodson) Braley; their children, Andrew Braley (Renee) and Rebecca Braley; sons, Michael Braley (Kate Davis) and Matthew Bersagel Braley (Kari), and their mother, Connie Braley; brothers, Gary Braley (Doris) and Benjamin Braley (Brigitte); and 10 grandchildren, Micah Stamps, Sophie and Brooks Braley, Nora and Matea Bersagel Braley, Malia, Nathan and Logan Braley, and Lily and Thomas White Jr. A private military Service of Committal will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Ind.. A scattering of ashes will be held in Kailua, Hawaii, where Richard and his family lived for nearly 30 years, when circumstances allow. Donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Skin Cancer Foundation (www.skincancer.org
), the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
), Suburban Hospice (c/o Hancock Regional Foundation, 801 N. State St., Greenfield, IN 46140), or a charity of your choice
.