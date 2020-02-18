|
|
RICHARD "DICK" WELLER BROOKS Center Point Richard "Dick" Weller Brooks, 82, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Center Point. The Rev. Dr. Dean Rothchild will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour before the service at the church. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Dick was born April 16, 1937, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Earl and Mildred (Weller) Brooks. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1955 and attended Wentworth Military Junior College. Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964 and was stationed in Germany for several years. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Johns on June 20, 1964, in Center Point. Dick spent most of his career working for US Bank, from where he retired after 35 years of faithful service. Dick was a longstanding member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he served as financial secretary for many years. He also enjoyed working with the church during vacation Bible school, becoming the official photographer and set builder. Dick enjoyed family, church, golf and woodworking, making many keepsakes and treasures for his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Lois Brooks; children, Christopher James Brooks and Michael Alan Brooks; and four grandchildren, Eric Brooks, Alexandra Brooks, Talia Brooks and Olivia Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020