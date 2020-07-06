RICHARD "DICK" BURDELL PALMER Tipton Richard "Dick" Burdell Palmer, 90, of Tipton, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 2, 2020, from cardiac arrest. A private family viewing will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Fry Funeral Home, followed by Masonic funeral honors at 5 p.m. On Thursday, July 9, in remembrance of Dick, the public is invited to attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and a funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon. Both services will be held at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Attendees are encouraged to bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing. Social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected. Immediately following the funeral service, there will be a graveside service with military honors at the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family has set up a memorial fund for the ICU nurses at Mercy Hospital Iowa City. Cards and memorials may be sent to c/o Mike Palmer, 10415 North Trail Edge Dr., Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences may be shared on the same website where you may read Dick's full obituary- www.fryfuneralhome.com
