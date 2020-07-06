1/1
Richard Burdell "Dick" Palmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD "DICK" BURDELL PALMER Tipton Richard "Dick" Burdell Palmer, 90, of Tipton, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, on July 2, 2020, from cardiac arrest. A private family viewing will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Fry Funeral Home, followed by Masonic funeral honors at 5 p.m. On Thursday, July 9, in remembrance of Dick, the public is invited to attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and a funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon. Both services will be held at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Attendees are encouraged to bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing. Social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected. Immediately following the funeral service, there will be a graveside service with military honors at the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family has set up a memorial fund for the ICU nurses at Mercy Hospital Iowa City. Cards and memorials may be sent to c/o Mike Palmer, 10415 North Trail Edge Dr., Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences may be shared on the same website where you may read Dick's full obituary- www.fryfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved