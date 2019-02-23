Home

RICHARD C. BENNETT Cedar Rapids Richard C. Bennett, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, surrounded by his family at Northbrook Manor Care Center. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, by the Rev. Philip Thompson. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia; children, Linda (Greg) Horne of Jacksonville, Fla., Rick (Verna) Bennett of Anamosa, and David (Lisa) Bennett, Bruce Bennett and Lisa (Bill) Lyman, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Lindsay, Lauren, William, Holly, and Eric; sister, Audrey McGuire of Cedar Rapids; brother, James (Charlesy) Bennett of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Ruth Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was born in Cedar Rapids on March 12, 1939, the son of William and Edna (Gerstkamp) Bennett. He graduated from Franklin High School then went on to work 47 years for Longview Fibre as a printer press operator. On Feb. 11, 1961, he married Patricia Barrett. He loved working in his gardens, looking for deals at garage sales and following the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his younger days, he played golf and enjoyed hunting with his family. Richard was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald and William (Janet) Bennett; and brother-in-law, Wesley McGuire. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Richard's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
