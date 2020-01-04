Home

Richard Moore
More Obituaries for Richard Moore
Richard C. Moore

Richard C. Moore Obituary
RICHARD C. MOORE Cascade Richard C. Moore, 82, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Visitation for Richard will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation also will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, after 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial for Richard will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with flag presentation done by Cascade American Legion Post 528. Richard was born on Oct. 22, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John and Viola (Fettkether) Moore. He received his education from St. Patrick's Catholic School in Garryowen, Iowa. On June 11, 1960, he was united in marriage to Patricia O'Shea at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade. Richard was a master carpenter for many years. He had a great devotion for his family and often shared his love for cooking. He also was an avid pilot and long will be remembered for his theatrical flying feats. He was a member of St. Martin's Parish in Cascade. Richard was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He also was a member of the Quiet Birdmen's Club. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Moore of Cascade, Iowa; six children, Tina (Jim) Becker of Watkins, Iowa, Sheila Moore of Dubuque, Iowa, Marcia (the late Tom) Motsch of East Dubuque, Ill., Molly Moore of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Rick (Brenda) Moore of Dubuque, Iowa, and Sue (Rickey) Francois of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Fred (Mazie) Moore of La Motte, Iowa, Lyle (Ruth) Moore of Peosta, Iowa, and Terry (Arlene) Moore of Bernard, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his beloved beagle, Bo. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Moore, on Dec. 13, 1971; son-in-law, Tom Motsch, on Nov. 4, 2019; and a brother, Jack Moore. The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to all their friends, neighbors and the people of Cascade who supported them through Richard's illness. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
