RICHARD "RICK" CHARLES BENSON Cedar Rapids Richard "Rick" Charles Benson, 72, died May 14, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. He was born to Charles R. and Gladys Benson on Jan. 5, 1947, in Grinnell, Iowa. He was raised and educated in Grinnell until he entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966. He served four years active duty in the Marines including nearly three consecutive years throughout Southeast Asia attaining the rank of sergeant. Upon release from active duty, he attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, and graduated in 1973. The following day, he began a 32-year state police career as a special agent with the Iowa Division of Narcotic and Drug Enforcement and Division of Criminal Investigation, obtaining the rank of Special Agent in Charge. His service included several years of undercover narcotics and major crime investigations for the state of Iowa. He enlisted again in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1977 as a seaman and retired from the armed forces in 1993 as a lieutenant. In 2005, he and his wife retired to Bella Vista, Ark., after living in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 28 years. Rick was an active member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Iowa Policemen's Association, the Naval Officers Association, the American Legion and served in the Honor Guard. He loved his Lord, his country, living and golfing in Bella Vista, cruising the Caribbean and spending time with family. Rick enjoyed life. He considered himself very fortunate to have Pam as his life's partner. He was extremely proud of his children and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Rick is survived by his wife and best friend of 49 years, Pam. They were blessed to have two children, Nathan and Jill. Nathan and daughter, Alayna Benson, reside in Burleson, Texas. Jill, Brian, Avery and Cole Eastman live in Midlothian, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3275 N. Center Point Rd., Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com. Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019