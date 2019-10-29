|
RICHARD CORUM Springville Richard Corum, 83, of Springville, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29, at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Richard Grant Corum was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Marion, Iowa, to Eddie and Teresa (Ralston) Corum. Richard attended Marion School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. On June 29, 1958 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Morris at St. James Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. He had a passion for farming and his grandkids. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; a daughter, Vickie Butler of Marion; sons, Richard (Joan) Corum of Lisbon and Bryan (Rhonda) Corum of Central City; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Corum of Springville; brothers, Stanley Corum of Marion and Howard Corum of Shellsburg; sisters, Nancy (Gary) Gruwell of Marion and Leona Morris of Central City; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert E. "Bobby" Corum; his sisters, Ida Mae Goyer, Betty Williams and Veronica McGee; and one brother, Les Boner. Memorials donations may be made directed to the ALS Association or Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019