Richard "Rick" Cross
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD S. "RICK" CROSS Iowa City Richard "Rick" S. Cross, 67, of Iowa City, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Rick's memory to support causes near and dear to him. For a complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Rick's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved