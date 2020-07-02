RICHARD D. "DICK" WYCISKALLA Iowa City Richard D. "Dick" Wyciskalla, 86, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home under the compassionate care of Hospice. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com
. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Dick's family and his services.