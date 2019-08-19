Home

Richard Dale Stanford Obituary
RICHARD DALE STANFORD Hiawatha Richard Dale Stanford, 83, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte; children, Robin Clinton, Terri and Bob Hirschfeld and Steve Stanford; grandchildren, Cydney Clinton, Zach and Nathan Hirschfeld; and brother, Jack Stanford. Richard retired from MidAmerican Energy and was a private in the U.S. Army. A passionate ballplayer, Richard played semi-professional baseball for the Baltimore Orioles. He enjoyed music and sang on the radio. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, four brothers and a grandson. Please join the family for a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Buffalo United Methodist Church, 1000 30th St. NE, Cedar Rapids. There will be a luncheon at the church after services. The family requests any memorials be donated to the church.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
