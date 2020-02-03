|
|
RICHARD "DICK" DAUBENMIER Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" Daubenmier, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a battle with cancer. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Dick was born Dec. 4, 1944, in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Alice (Stewart) Daubenmier. He was united in marriage to Jo Ann (Timmons) Montague on Feb. 6, 1998. With their blended family, Dick and Jo enjoyed nearly 22 years of marriage. Dick worked as a driver for ABF Freight System and was a member of Teamsters Local 238. He retired in 2002. Dick was the jack-of-all-trades and a master jokester. He was a bit rough around the edges, but had a heart of gold. Dick was the do-all handyman who built homes, and he could fix anything. He loved his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, his beer, and teasing people every chance he could get. Dick relished the outdoors. He grilled, hunted, fished, golfed and spent a lot of time on the water boating. Dick also enjoyed quiet time with a crossword puzzle. He will be remembered lovingly as a diamond in the rough. He is survived by his wife, Jo Daubenmier of Cedar Rapids; children, Dion Daubenmier of Cedar Rapids and Dana (Johnny) Linzy of Rhine, Ga.; step-children, Brown Joseph "B.J." (Val) Montague and Leigh (Tim) Moore, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Derik Daubenmier, Tyler Daubenmier, Amanda Linzy, Alicia Linzy, Shelby Montague and Peyton Montague; great-grandchildren, Brantley Daubenmier, Patience Daubenmier and Charlotte Daubenmier; sister, Claire (Larry) Sharp of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Bob Timmons of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews, who he treasured. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Hanson; and brother-in-law, Rick Timmons. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020