RICHARD H. "RICK" DAVISON Cedar Rapids Richard H. "Rick" Davison, 68, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Congregational Church. The Rev. Melanie VanWeelden will officiate. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Jean; two daughters, Patricia and her fiance, Brian Ulch, of Cedar Rapids and Christina (Ed) Meierotto of North Liberty; his father, Robert; and his brother, Randy (Sally), all of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by a grandchild, Kade; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta. Rick was born May 4, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Robert and Roberta (Harter) Davison. He graduated from Washington High School and from the University of Iowa in 1972. He married Jean A. Adam on June 10, 1972, in Postville. Rick worked at Zimmerman Ford for several years and retired from Koch Brothers as an electrical technician in 2009 after many years of service. He was a member of First Congregational Church. He enjoyed reading, working jigsaw and sudoku puzzles, and was a science fiction enthusiast. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan and a real car guy. Rick will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established in Rick's name. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019