RICHARD "DICK" DEVORE Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" DeVore, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, under hospice care at Conrad Mansion Country Estates, Conrad, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A memorial service with military honors will follow at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A reception will be held at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids, following the memorial service. Private family burial will take place at a later date in Chelsea, Iowa. Dick was born April 4, 1931, in Chelsea, Iowa, the son of George and Mary (Balvin) DeVore. He served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. Dick worked at Universal Engineering as a machinist for more than 25 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Machinist Union Local 831 and the Belle Plaine American Legion Post 39. Dick enjoyed fishing and looked forward to hunting mushrooms in the spring. He liked adding to his stamp collection and always enjoyed Sunday dinners with family. Survivors include his children, Douglas (Roberta) DeVore of Newport, R.I., Scott DeVore of Cedar Rapids, Marie (Kevin) Fiscus of Union, Iowa, and Michael DeVore of Cedar Rapids; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Betty Klein. Memorials may be directed to Iowa River Hospice, 502 Plaza Heights, Marshalltown, IA 50158. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019