RICHARD "RICH" DUANE ROWRAY Coralville Richard "Rich" Duane Rowray, 88, of Coralville, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Grand Living at Bridgewater. Rich was born Oct. 23, 1931, in Waverly, Iowa, to David Herman and Ardith (Boveia) Rowray. He was raised in Waverly, Iowa. On April 11, 1953, Rich was united in marriage to Carolyn B. Siefkes. They later divorced. He spent two years studying at Wartburg College, and then received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Northern Iowa in Guidance and Counseling. He later graduated from Michigan State University with his Ph.D in student personnel administration. Rich then moved to Muncie, Ind., in 1959 to work for Ball State University and worked his way up to serve as the Dean for Enrollment and Student Services. In 1985 Rich moved to Coralville, Iowa, to work as a senior consultant at ACT, and finally retired in 1993. Rich was far too active to be "retired." He embarked on traveling the world serving as a dance host aboard multiple cruise ships for two years. On Aug. 2, 2002, Rich married Carol Mitchell in Walford, Iowa. Once back on land, his zest for life and passion for dancing led Rich to share social dancing as a teacher in Iowa City at Kirkwood Community College where he taught over 600 couples to dance without stepping on each other's toes. He was a proud member of the National Ballroom and Entertainment Association and Dance Ambassadors of Unforgettable Music. He had a special connection with many of his dance couples that continued throughout the years. Rich's love of music also led him to volunteer his time at several nursing homes in Iowa City and Coralville when he turned 80 years of age. He often said his Music and Memories program was "loved by the old people there." Animals also tugged at Rich's heart and he not only rescued many over the years but generously supported the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Rich will be deeply missed by his children, Julie (John) Pearson of Largo, Fla., Sarah (Mike) Mezo of Muncie, Ind., Rick (Elizabeth) Rowray of Yorktown, Ind.; his three grandchildren, Alexandra, Connor and Kendall of Yorktown, Ind.; and his nieces and nephews, especially Dr. William (Virginia) Blair and care giver Paula Rae Gerdes. Rich was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Alberta Rowray; his second wife, Carol Mitchell; brother, David Rowray; and sister, Lavonne Blair. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine has been entrusted to care for Rich and due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, a Celebration of Life for Rich will be held at a later date. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be sent to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation, 2456 S. Riverside Dr., Iowa City, IA 52246.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020