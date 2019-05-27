RICHARD E. MOELLER Cedar Rapids Richard E. Moeller, 78, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Rich was born July 16, 1940, the son of Ralph and Mildred Moeller. He was a member of the first graduating Class of Washington High School. Rich worked 27 years at Link Belt Speeder (FMC), four years at JTech, and six years at Amana. He married Suzan Dragoo on May 29, 1971. Rich shared a love of cars with his dad and brother, Vernon. He could fix just about anything. He and Suzi also enjoyed traveling, especially out West, until Rich was diagnosed with MS at the age of 50. We are grateful for the extraordinary care Rich was provided by his devoted wife, Suzi, his doctor, Mary Anne Nelson, and other physicians and staff at St. Luke's Hospital; helpers from Home Instead, and the compassionate caregivers at Westridge, where Rich spent the last few weeks of his life. These people allowed Rich to live and adjust to the many challenges of this disease. He was the most cooperative and patient person and never lost hope a cure would be found. Rich is survived by his wife, Suzi; his son, Erich and family of Dubuque, Iowa; his sister, Marilyn (Howard) Christensen of New Glarus, Wis.; niece, Marnie Christensen (Jochen Reich); and grandniece, Linnea of Freiburg, Germany; nephew, Per Christensen of Kansas City, Mo.; niece, Charity (Robert) Lee of Allen, Texas; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Coral Dragoo; his parents; and brother, Vernon. Donations in Rich's memory may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upper Midwest Chapter, 2829 University Ave. SE, Ste. 900, Minneapolis, MN 55414. Public graveside services will be held at noon Wednesday, May 29, at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Forest Lawn Garden with visitation from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019