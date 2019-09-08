|
|
RICHARD E. STEBBINS Cedar Rapids Richard E. Stebbins, 97, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Windmill Manor, Coralville, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home officiated by Father Ken Glaser. Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Richard was born on March, 22, 1922, in Iowa City, the son of Earl Henry and Lila (Adkins) Stephens. He graduated from Marshalltown High School, Class of 1940. He was united in marriage to Frances M. Zieser. Richard served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He worked as an Industrial Electrician for Wilson and Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1980. Richard loved golfing, gardening, slowpitch softball and building model airplanes. His big smile and quick wit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Richard is survived by his two sons, Gerald (Deidre) Stebbins and Thomas (Carla) Stebbins; four daughters, Dixie Stebbins, Beth (Roger) Mitchell, Peggy (Todd) Siefert and Lori (Mark) Nauholz); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Mary Alice Hanks; and daughter, Susan Stebbins. Please share a memory of Richard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019