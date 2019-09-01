|
|
RICHARD "DICK" E. WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" E. Williams, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Aug. 28, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital with his family by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1820 West Post Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Richard was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Cedar Rapids to Edgar and Dorothy (Clarke) Williams. He married the love of his life, Sandra K. Lowder, on April 16, 1960. From this union five children were born, Richard L., Teresa, Ronald, Tammy and Russell. Dick retired from Langer Manufacturing after 38.5 years. After retirement, Richard spent summers at their cabin at Camelot Campground, where he enjoyed fishing and watching the wildlife. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; children, Richard L. (Laura) Williams, Teresa (Darrell) Morris, Ronald Williams, Tammy (John) Martin and Russell (Julie) Williams; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, a brother, and one grandchild. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice Unit for their attentive and loving care. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019