Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Richard Powell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Edward Powell


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Edward Powell Obituary
RICHARD EDWARD POWELL Kewanee, Ill. Richard Edward Powell, 82, of Kewanee, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long illness. At this time, no services are planned. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Richard is survived by his sister, Devita A. (Jack) Blaylock of Cresco; nephews, Steve Powell and Ty Blaylock; and nieces, Julie Powell, Trina McArevy and Connie Blaylock Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, David, James and Jack Powell; and nephew, Alan Powell. Richard was born on May 3, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Harvey and Mary Kennedy Powell. He attended Kenwood Elementary and graduated from Franklin High School. He was a sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. Richard worked at Iowa Manufacturing, National Oats, Collins Radio and with the US Postal Service. He had been a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -