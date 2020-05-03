|
|
RICHARD EDWARD POWELL Kewanee, Ill. Richard Edward Powell, 82, of Kewanee, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a long illness. At this time, no services are planned. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Richard is survived by his sister, Devita A. (Jack) Blaylock of Cresco; nephews, Steve Powell and Ty Blaylock; and nieces, Julie Powell, Trina McArevy and Connie Blaylock Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, David, James and Jack Powell; and nephew, Alan Powell. Richard was born on May 3, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Harvey and Mary Kennedy Powell. He attended Kenwood Elementary and graduated from Franklin High School. He was a sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. Richard worked at Iowa Manufacturing, National Oats, Collins Radio and with the US Postal Service. He had been a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020