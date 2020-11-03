RICHARD WILLIAM ELDRIDGE Vinton Richard William Eldridge, 92, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home of COVID-19 while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Edna Mae. Because of COVID-19, private burial will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery, rural Vinton. A celebration of Dick's life will take place at a later date. Dick is survived by his wife of 71 years, Edna Mae of Vinton; daughter, Linda (Ken) Jans of Ely; son, Dennis (Lindley) Eldridge of Port Aransas, Texas; five granddaughters, Angela (Larry Pledge) Eldridge of Marion, Amy (Tammy Buseman) Cameron of Marion, Jill (Jim) Michel of North Liberty, Nicole Eldridge of Eldon, Mo., and Kaleena Eldridge of Rocky Mount, Mo.; two stepgranddaughters, Jennifer (Darryl) Robinson of Overland Park, Kan., and Melissa (Steven) Cotton of Bettendorf; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Lorraine) Eldridge of Maynard, Donald (Nancy) Eldridge of Raleigh, N.C., Margaret (Wayne) Oler of Iowa Falls and Mary (John) Heitz of Marion; brother-in-law, Maurice Gilroy of Seattle, Wash.; and his sisters-in-law, Betty Eldridge of Dubuque, Shirley DeNeve of Van Horne and Nelda Covington of Temple, Texas. Richard was preceded in death by his eldest son, Steven; his parents, William and Amber; his brother, Joe Eldridge; his sister, Dorothy Gilroy; in-laws, Carl and Nellie Covington; and brothers-in-law, Fred DeNeve and Glenn Covington. The family would like to sincerely thank the administration and staff of the Vinton Lutheran Home for their compassionate care of Dick and his family during this time. A heartfelt thank you also goes to his longtime doctor, Dr. Brian Meeker of Vinton. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Dick and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
, where the full obituary may be read.