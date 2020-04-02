|
RICHARD ELLISON Monticello Richard Ellison, 85, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer when all our lives return to normal after COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Dick and his family into their care. Survivors include a son, Tony (Tammy); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susie; three children, Jody, Terri (Wes) and Tracey; and 11 siblings, Clayton, Betty, Ruby, Carl, Leona, Jean, Robert, Darrell, Lori, Arlene and Franklin. Richard Gale Ellison was born May 19, 1934, in Oelwein, Iowa. He was the son of Ode and Ruth Snyder Ellison. Dick attended Oran, Iowa, schools and Monticello Community Schools. He started farming with his father in Castle Grove Township, near Monticello. Richard Ellison married Susanna Mary Hasler on Sept. 26, 1954, at Evangelical Reform Church in Monticello. They farmed in Castle Grove Township and Jackson Township before purchasing their farm in Wayne Township in 1980. In retirement, Dick worked part-time, driving for Swiss Valley Ag Service in the spring and fall. Dick enjoyed going to farm sales and restoring old Farmall tractors. At the time of his death, he still ownedhis father's first tractor, a Farmall 560.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020