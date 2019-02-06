RICHARD ELWOOD North English On Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, Richard Elwood passed away suddenly at the age of 83 years. Richard was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Williamsburg, Iowa, to Lambert and Dorothy (Hanson) Elwood. Upon graduation from Williamsburg High School, he attended St. Ambrose University and then the University of North Dakota, where he was a member of the UND Law Review, and graduated with a juris doctorate. He was married to Susan (Anderson) Elwood for 56 years and together they had four children. Following law school, they moved to North English, where Richard began practicing law with Clarence Off. He later was joined in practice with his brother, Mike Elwood, Tom Buchanan and Bob Leinen. Richard also was involved in the North English community, where he called the first meetings of the Knoll Ridge Country Club and English Valley Care Center and served on their boards for many years. His strong Catholic faith guided him throughout life. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, North English, where he taught catechism and served as a lector for many years. He was a member of Kirkwood Community College's Foundation board; Iowa County Regional Planning Board; Rotary International, hosting five foreign exchange students; a veteran of the Korean War; and a 50-year member of the Iowa State Bar Association. He loved his yard, hard work, travel, fall Saturdays in Iowa City, post-games in the Amanas and bowl games with family and friends wherever the Hawkeyes landed. He was a proud Democrat and Irishman who sang "Danny Boy" in many countries and continents, and always strove to give back to the things that meant the very most to him – his family, his faith and his community. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Susan; their four children, Brian (Donna) of Aurora, Ill., Sarah (Bill House) of West Des Moines, Peter (Letty) of Lockport, Ill., and Andrew of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Heather (Chris), Emily (Ashley), Jack, Maggie, Aubrey, Drew, Callum, Gavin and William; two sisters, Mary (Tio) and Cecilia Rae; and one brother, Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North English. Celebrant will be Father David Wilkening. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, near Millersburg. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for the Knoll Ridge Country Club or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary