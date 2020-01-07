|
RICHARD "RICK" MILES EMERY Cedar Rapids Richard "Rick" Miles Emery, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Sharon United Methodist Church, 1809 Ninth St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Rick was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Vinton, Iowa, the only child of Christopher and Marguerite (Stafford) Emery. He graduated from Colo High School, Colo, Iowa. Rick served in the U.S. Navy as a medic on the USS Wrangell and the USS Deliverer. Rick was united in marriage to Linda Wilson in 1967. They had two children, Scott and Kristin. They divorced in 2013. He met Katherine Patterson and they were married on Oct. 11, 2014. Rick retired from PMX in 2014. Rick enjoyed woodworking, spending time with family and traveling. Rick is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Scott (Taunja) Emery of Florence, Wis.; stepdaughter, Jodi (Chris) Houser of Walker; stepdaughter, Julie (William) Redmond of Cedar Rapids; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda; and his daughter, Kristin (Emery) Holliday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Sharon UMC. Rick's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the exceptional care and attention given to Rick and the family during this time.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020