RICHARD F. HEKL Omaha, Neb. Richard F. Hekl, April 4, 1933 – Nov. 17, 2019, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away. He was preceded in death by wife of 61 years, JoAnn Hekl (nee Bradley); parents, Milo and Anna Hekl. He is survived by children, Lori (Doug) Pietramale, Richard Hekl Jr., Bob (Caroline) Hekl and Kathleen Hekl; sister, Shirley Harmon; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 72nd St. Chapel. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (56th and Leavenworth). Internment: Bohemian Cemetery (52nd and Center). Memorials suggested to NET Nebraska, the National MS Society or the church.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019