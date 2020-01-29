|
|
RICHARD "DICK" FARQUHAR Cedar Rapids Richard "Dick" Farquhar, 90, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Calvary Community Church, 327 35th St. NE, Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held one hour before the services. He was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Ottumwa, Iowa, before settling in Robins, Iowa. He worked at Quaker Oats as a millwright for 38 years before retiring in 1992. Survivors include his wife, Alberta "Bert" Farquhar; and his children, Deborah Johnson, Rick Farquhar, Cindi North and Shaun Nelson. He loved sharing stories. He relished the opportunity to socialize with friends, neighbors and family, and he loved his grandchildren. He will be missed by all those who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Dick.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020