Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Richard "Rich" France


1945 - 2019
Richard "Rich" France Obituary
RICHARD "RICH" JOHN FRANCE Iowa City Richard "Rich" John France, 74, of Iowa City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Rich's family will host a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. The family also will greet friends from noon until 2 p.m. that day at Lensing's. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Rich was born Nov. 25, 1945, in Tacoma, Wash., to Edward and Lola (Millard) France. He grew up in Silver Spring, Md., graduating from Montgomery Blair High School in 1963. He attended Central College in Pella and graduated with a B.A. in physics before moving to Iowa City in 1970. Richard married the love of his life, Susan Robertson, in West Liberty on Aug. 1, 1970. The couple spent 49 memorable years together, raising their two daughters, Nikki and Natalie, as well as their grandson, Keelan. He worked for the University of Iowa in the physics department before moving to administrative data processing, which later became information technology services. He retired in 2010 after 40 years with the university. Rich usually could be found swinging a golf club, driving his red Corvette, playing with his much-loved dog, Waffles, or cheering on the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. He never met a stranger, just new friends. He always was ready with a silly joke or a kind smile, and could find a way to spread infectious laughter, every day. He is survived by his wife, Susan France of Iowa City; two daughters, Nicole (Karl) Linderholm of Cedar Rapids and Natalie (Torro) Roberts of Coralville; three grandchildren, Keelan France, Bella Roberts and Mason Roberts; and two sisters, Nancy Kressler of Greenbelt, Md., and Linda (Alan) Leaman of Clinton, Md. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
