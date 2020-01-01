|
|
RICHARD "RICH" JOHN FRANCE Iowa City Richard "Rich" John France, 74, of Iowa City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Rich's family will host a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. The family will also greet friends from noon until 2 p.m. that day at Lensing's. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020