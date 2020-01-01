Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Richard "Rich" France

Richard "Rich" France Obituary
RICHARD "RICH" JOHN FRANCE Iowa City Richard "Rich" John France, 74, of Iowa City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Rich's family will host a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. The family will also greet friends from noon until 2 p.m. that day at Lensing's. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
