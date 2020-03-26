|
RICHARD FREDRICK SAUER Elberon Richard Fredrick Sauer, 80, of Elberon, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids unexpectedly. Richard will receive a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Vining, Iowa, with military honors because of current pandemic circumstances. A memorial mass will be planned for a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Richard was born Dec. 10, 1939, in East Providence, R.I., to Gilbert and Mae (Dufresne) Sauer. He graduated from East Providence High School. A short time after high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following the Navy, he began his career as a jewelry chain maker, working his entire carrier for Armbrust Jewelry Co. in Rhode Island. Richard was married to Linda Kirkwood, to this union a daughter was born, before going their separate ways. In 1986, Richard married Patricia (Hlas) Kenahan. Together, the couple lived in Rhode Island until moving to a Hlas century farm near Elberon, Iowa, after retirement. Richard enjoyed farming, raising sheep, woodworking and reading. He was a retired Elberon EMT and firefighter, and a current member of the Elberon American Legion, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sauer of Elberon; daughter, Lisa Sauer of Warwick, R.I.; sister, Willough Strauss, of Warwick, R.I.; brother, William Sauer; and many more loving family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020