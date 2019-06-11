RICHARD W. GAGE Cedar Rapids Richard W. Gage, 54, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne with the Rev. Ross Epping and the Rev. Craig Steimel as concelebrants. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Richard was born Aug. 8, 1964, in Cold Spring, N.Y., to Richard Walter Sr. and Alice (Dietz) Gage. Richard worked as a sales manager at Circle Computer Resources (C.C.R.) in Cedar Rapids, a job he truly loved. He was a proud Eagle Scout and enjoyed sports, especially the New York Giants and Yankees. In his free time, he loved to ride his bike with friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, MacKenzie (Ian) Epping, Alicia Gage and her fiance, Tyler Pelzer, and Taylor Gage; his mother, Alice Gage; and two brothers, Andrew (Angela) Gage and their children, Hannah and Evan, and Michael Gage and his longtime companion Mimi Fitzhugh. Richard was preceded in death by his father. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary