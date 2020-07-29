RICHARD "DICK" GENE WOODS Toddville Richard "Dick" Gene Woods, 84, of Toddville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends and family at a celebration of Dick's life from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A burial will follow at Coggon Cemetery, Coggon, Iowa. Dick was born on March 21, 1936, one of six sons to Walter and Elizabeth (Henderson) Woods. He was a 1954 graduate of Coggon High School and later graduated from Mount Mercy College in 1977. Dick enlisted with the United States Army in 1956 and trained for nine months to be an instructor of guided missile at Fort Monmouth, N.J. The army transferred him to teach at the Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. Dick was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1959. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Janet Lorraine Hill in Coggon, Iowa. Dick began his career building prototypes in test equipment with the former Rockwell Collins, and after more than 35 years retired as an accountant. After retirement, Dick volunteered with the Monroe Township Fire Department for 18 years. He was a member of the Coggon American Legion Post 362. Dick loved spending time with his family, giving his grandchildren rides on the tractor, mowing his lawn and tinkering outside on the acreage. He also enjoyed his many annual fishing trips to Canada and family skiing trips. Dick also was known as "Woody" later in life. Many will often remember sharing a beer on tap with him at his home. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Dick is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Janet Woods of Toddville; two daughters, Denise (Jim) Woods Stout of Erie, Colo., and Sue (Dan) Woods Beeson of New Brighton, Minn.; two sons, Mike (Trudy) Woods and Mark (Laurie Roth) Woods, both of Fairfax, Iowa; 10 grandchildren: Jason (Carina Howe) Stout, Christine Beeson, Laura (Paul) Loeffler, James (Lacey Cartrite) Beeson, Ryan (Allie Gams) Beeson, Eric (fiancée, Shania Heckmann) Woods, Matthew Woods, Kyle Woods, Connor Woods and Cullen Woods; two great-grandchildren, Liam Stout and Alex Loeffler; three brothers, James (Sue) Woods of Florida, Bill (Dorothy) Woods of Cody, Wyo., and Gerald "Mike" (JoAnn) Woods of Coggon; sister-in-law, Mary Woods (deceased brother, Tom's wife) of Coggon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth Woods; and two brothers, Thomas "Tom" and David Woods. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's memory may be directed to Hospice of Mercy at Mercy Foundation at 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403, the Monroe Township Fire Department at 3694 Midway Rd., Toddville, IA 52341, or the American Legion Post 362 at 200 First St. S, Coggon, IA 52218. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.