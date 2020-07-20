RICHARD "FRENCHY" GILBERT ECKERT NISCHWITZ Cedar Rapids Richard "Frenchy" Gilbert Eckert Nischwitz, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. As per Richard's wishes, private family services will be held. Richard was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Mulhouse, France, the son of Marie Eckert. He went to school at St. Therese Parish, Mulhouse, France. Richard came to the United States in his late teens. He married Linda Jean Whitehead in 1960 (div.78). He worked 45 years at Cargill and ADM, before he retired in 2006. Richard is survived by his children, Candy (Randy) Jacobson of Mundelein, Ill., Scott (Jo) Nischwitz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kelly (Paul) Schraeder of Agoura Hills, Calif.; grandchildren, Austin Lynn, Alex, Taylor, Shelby, McKenzie Jacobson and Chloe Schraeder; nieces, Trisha and Jorie Buckner of Reno, Nev.; and cousins, Danielle Strohmeier of Ruelisheim, France, Sonia (Fernand) Purassanta of Steinbrunn-labas, France, Lysbeth (Albert) Munck of Pulversheim, France, Gilbert Eckert of Champagney, France, Christian (Marina) Eckert of Pulversheim, France, and Monique Etterlen of Mulhouse, France. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Adolf and Marie Eckert, Mulhouse, France; his mother, Marie Therese Nischwitz, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Mulhouse; and his (aunt) mother's twin sister at birth. Frenchy always stressed family is everything. After retirement, he spent every month of September in France, winters in Reno and California. Frenchy was very generous, he had great compassion for the less fortunate and those in need. Possessions were not important to him, only family. He liked to take time to volunteer at the Olivet Neighborhood Mission. The family would like to thank his favorite nurse Monica at Mercy ICU, Cheri and the Hospice of Mercy staff and Chaplain Joe Kane. Memorials may be directed to Olivet Neighborhood Mission. On t'aime papa Famille! Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
