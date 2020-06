RICHARD H. JENSEN Williamsburg Richard H. Jensen was born on March 25, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, to Leo and Edna Jensen. He passed away at home on May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Caryl (Newcomb), and their children. Services will be held at a later date. Please go to www.powellfuneralhomes.com for a complete obituary.