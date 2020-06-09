RICHARD LEE HAPPEL Clinton Richard Lee Happel, 84, Clinton, Iowa, passed away at home due to complications from Alzheimer's disease on June 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1935, to Harold and Lois (Ward) Happel in Cedar Rapids, growing up in both Toddville and Alburnett, Iowa. After graduating high school, he met and married Trenna L. Murrison. He entered the Air Force and was stationed in Miles City, Mont., and Okinawa, Japan. After the service, he managed a Singer sewing machine store in Iowa City and then was offered a job as an agent for the Allstate Insurance Co., where he worked for the next 47 years until his retirement. Richard and Trenna had three children, Douglas (Ann) Happel, Robert (Diane) Happel and Wendy Happel, along with three grandchildren, Molly McInroy, Kate McInroy and Emily Happel. After his divorce, Richard married Betty Baker. Richard was a good husband and loving father/grandfather to his three children by marriage, Penny (Steve) Miller, Robert (Lee) Baker and David Baker, as well as five additional grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, Tara, Alyssa and Joshua. Richard is survived by his children; grandchildren; and his siblings, Don (Janice) Happel, Steve (Syd) Happel and Susan (Roger) Ronson. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Bev Happel; and nephew, Thane Happel. Richard loved fishing. He refurbished, bought and sold many vehicles and boats as a lifelong hobby. He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi with family and friends and loved watching his brother Steve drag race. He attended car shows with his friends and family, as well as many regional swap meets. He was a committed "Packer Backer" and had great rivalries with his family who were avid Bears fans. Richard will be missed by all who knew him.



