Richard Hemphill
RICHARD A. HEMPHILL Toddville Richard A. Hemphill, 76, of Toddville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, Iowa. Per Richard's wishes, there will be no public services. A private family graveside service will be held at Lafayette Cemetery in Alburnett, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Richard was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Iowa. He was united in marriage to Jean Marie Bahr on Dec. 23, 1961, at the Methodist church in Toddville. Richard was a 50-plus year member of Local Carpenters Union 308 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a farmer who loved taking care of his cows and loved horses. Richard drove his standard bred horse, Isabella, on the Amish buggy he purchased in Missouri from the Amish. He also rode his horse, Buddy. Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Marie; loving granddaughter, Amber Hemphill and her children, Cameron, Oliver and Audrey; and brother-in-law, Warren (Kim) Bahr. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Allen Lee Hemphill; and sister-in-law, Faynet Ethel Holub. Richard's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Willow Gardens for the special care given to Richard. They would also like to thank the Center Point ambulance crew and the Monroe Township Fire Department of Toddville. A very special thank you to Jim Bartels, Merry Boring, Mark and Denise, Pat and Julie, Merle and Elva Jean, Al and Diane, and Chris, Drew, Tyler and Ryan for all of the extra help and care shown to Richard and Jean. Please share a memory of Richard at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
