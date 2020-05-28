|
|
RICHARD N. HOSCH Cascade Richard N. Hosch, 70, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, Iowa. Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now, traditional services can't be held at this time. A private family visitation will be held at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. Private family services for Richard on Friday, May 29, at St. Martin Catholic Church in Cascade with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post No. 528. Friends and family may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Richard N. Hosch Family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, IA 52033. He was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Eleanor (Zieser) Hosch. He was a veteran, serving in the Army from 1969 to 1971. On Oct. 14, 1972, he was united in marriage to Judy Roling. After becoming disabled in a motor vehicle accident, he had resided at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque for many years and considered it to be his home. He was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post No. 528. He is survived by three children, Nicholas Hosch of Cedar Rapids, Christina Hacker of Gaitherburg, Md., and Katherine Hosch of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Alexander Hosch, Michaela Hosch, Drake Hosch, Abigail Hacker and Anna Hacker; two great-grandchildren, Nicole and Kaden; his former wife, Judy Roling of Dyersville; and four siblings, Robert (Sandy) Hosch of Sauk Centre, Minn., Mary Gossman of Edwardsville, Ill., Susan (Robert) Walsh of Cascade and Shirley Dolphin of Verona, Wis.. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Marty Dolphin; and a niece, Sara Hosch. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. The family of Richard would like to thank the staff of Sunnycrest Manor.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020