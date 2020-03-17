|
|
RICHARD J. AKERLY Cedar Rapids Richard J. Akerly, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. There will be no services. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include a son, Rich; two daughters, Debbie and Shelley; two sisters, Peggy and Nancy; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and a brother, Larry. Richard was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Morse, Iowa, the son of Richard and Mary Akerly. He married Patricia Smeltser on June 13, 1964, in Lancaster, Mo. She died in 2011. Richard was a machinist at Iowa Manufacturing for 14 years, a maintainece man at Foundation 2 for seven years, and served in the U.S. Army. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020