|
|
RICHARD J. PEGUM Cedar Rapids Richard J. Pegum, 81, of Kingston, Ark., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Funeral services with military rites will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include a daughter, Dana (Mark) Jones of Minooka, Ill.; a sister, Yvonne Harger of Marion; two grandchildren, Krystal Jones and Mark Jones; a cousin, Marlene Miller of Marengo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles. Richard was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Amana, the son of Milo and Ida (Teggatz) Pegum. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School and was a machinist at Rockwell- Collins, retiring from there after 26 years of service. Richard proudly served in the U.S Army and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. He will be greatly missed. Please leave a message or tribute to the Pegum family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020